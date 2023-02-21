|No Of Batteries
|1
|-
|Continious Power
|1200 w
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Reverse Assist
|Yes
|-
|Motor Power
|2500 w
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Belt Drive
|Emission Type
|BS6
|Charging at Home
|Yes
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,01,630
|₹85,794
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹94,999
|₹72,270
|RTO
|₹1,500
|₹6,548
|Insurance
|₹5,131
|₹5,426
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,550
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,184
|₹1,844