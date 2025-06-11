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HomeCompare BikesFaast F2B vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Okaya EV Faast F2B vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Okaya EV Faast F2B or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast F2B Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Faast F2B has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Faast F2B vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Faast f2b Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandOkaya EVTVS
Price₹ 89,999₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range80-85 km/charge-
Mileage-37 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-197.75 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-4 Hours-

Filters
Faast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2B
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okaya EV Faast F2B Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Left View
Seat
Front Tyre View
Speedometer
Right Side View
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm270 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
80 Km-
Max Speed
75 Kmph127 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200 w-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2500 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Chassis
Steel WheelsDouble Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Rear Suspension
Dual Spring LoadedMono Tube - Mono Shock
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, City and SportRain,Sports,Urban
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
NoYes
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Modes ( Eco / City / Sport )Bore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Digital-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Year-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,9251,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,46,820
RTO
011,745
Insurance
3,92611,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0183,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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