In 2024 Okaya EV Faast F2B or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV Faast F2B Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Faast F2B up to 80-85 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Faast F2B vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Faast f2b
|Saathi
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.09 Lakhs
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|80-85 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.