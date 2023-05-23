Saved Articles

Okaya EV Faast F2B vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2024 Okaya EV Faast F2B or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Faast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2B
STD
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200 w-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
2500 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,6301,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,26,500
RTO
1,50013,626
Insurance
5,1318,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1843,202

    Latest News

    Okaya EV Faast F4 in green shade
    Okaya Faast F series e-scooters to get costlier from June 1: Check details
    23 May 2023
    Okaya EV has increased the pricing of its Faast F4, Faast F3, Faast F2B and Faast F2T electric scooters' pricing, owing to the FAME 2 subsidy reduction.
    Okaya electric scooters become pricier after FAME 2 subsidy cut. Know more
    3 Jun 2023
    Okaya EV Faast F4 in green shade. The electric scooter is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,13,999
    This EV manufacturer is offering chance to win Thailand trip for potential buyer
    12 Apr 2023
    Okaya EV will offer the Motofaast electric scooter in five colour options.
    Okaya Moto Faast with 120 km of range to launch on 17th October. Check details
    14 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     