In 2024 Okaya EV Faast F2B or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV Faast F2B Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Faast F2B up to 80-85 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Faast F2B vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Faast f2b Buzz
BrandOkaya EVStella Automobili
Price₹ 1.09 Lakhs₹ 95,000
Range80-85 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Faast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2B
STD
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200 w-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2500 w2 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Chassis
Steel Wheels-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Dual Spring Loaded-
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Eco, City and Sport-
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Modes ( Eco / City / Sport )-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Digital-
Battery Warranty
3 Year-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh2.16 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,64899,161
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,23395,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4154,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4422,131

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Okaya EV Faast F4 in green shade
    Okaya Faast F series e-scooters to get costlier from June 1: Check details
    23 May 2023
    Volkswagen AG plans to launch an entry-level crossover, Tiguan EV, and luxury SUV.
    Volkswagen plans a massive electric SUV offensive to take on Tesla. Details here
    8 May 2023
    Okaya EV has increased the pricing of its Faast F4, Faast F3, Faast F2B and Faast F2T electric scooters' pricing, owing to the FAME 2 subsidy reduction.
    Okaya electric scooters become pricier after FAME 2 subsidy cut. Know more
    3 Jun 2023
    Okaya EV will offer the Motofaast electric scooter in five colour options.
    Okaya Moto Faast with 120 km of range to launch on 17th October. Check details
    14 Oct 2023
    View all
    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
