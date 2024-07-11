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Okaya EV Faast F2B vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Okaya EV Faast F2B or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV Faast F2B Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Faast F2B up to 80-85 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Faast F2B vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Faast f2b Rv400
BrandOkaya EVRevolt Motors
Price₹ 89,999₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range80-85 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh-
Charging Time3-4 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Faast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2B
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
80 Km150 km
Max Speed
75 Kmph85 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200 w-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
2500 W3000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Chassis
Steel WheelsLightweight Single cradle Frame
Front Suspension
TelescopicUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Dual Spring LoadedMonoshock(Adjustable)
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, City and SportEco, Normal and Sport
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Riding Modes ( Eco / City / Sport )Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
NoYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
DigitalYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Year-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,9251,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9265,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0183,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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