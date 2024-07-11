In 2026 Okaya EV Faast F2B or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV Faast F2B Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Faast F2B up to 80-85 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Faast F2B vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Faast f2b
|Rv400
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 89,999
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|80-85 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|3 Hours 30 Minutes