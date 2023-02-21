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Okaya EV Faast vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Okaya EV Faast or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Faast has a range of up to 120-160 km/charge. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Faast vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Faast Roadster
BrandOkaya EVYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.09 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Range120-160 km/charge-
Mileage-29.06 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Faast
Okaya EV Faast
F3
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Okaya EV Faast Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
185 mm171 mm
Length
1280 mm-
Height
710 mm-
Width
710 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
120-130 Km-
Max Speed
65 kmph120 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200 w-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2500 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Steel Wheels-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Spring LoadedDual shocks
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, City and Sport-
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Walk Assist-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Digital-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Year-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,8202,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,9461,93,565
RTO
015,485
Insurance
4,87411,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0054,750

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Latest Car & Bike News

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