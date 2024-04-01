HT Auto
Okaya EV Faast vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2024 Okaya EV Faast or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. Faast has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.
Faast vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Faast R15 v4
BrandOkaya EVYamaha
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Range140-160 km/charge-
Mileage-55.20 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Faast
Okaya EV Faast
F3
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200 w-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2500 w-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm282 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
185 mm170 mm
Length
1280 mm1990 mm
Height
710 mm1135 mm
Width
710 mm725 mm
Chassis
Steel Wheels-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Spring LoadedLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Eco, City and SportTrack,Street
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Walk AssistPosition light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
DigitalYes
Battery Warranty
3 Year-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh12 V/ 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,8202,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,9461,81,700
RTO
014,536
Insurance
4,87411,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0054,470

