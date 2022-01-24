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HomeCompare BikesFaast vs FZS 25

Okaya EV Faast vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Okaya EV Faast or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Faast has a range of up to 120-160 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Faast vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Faast Fzs 25
BrandOkaya EVYamaha
Price₹ 1.09 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range120-160 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Faast
Okaya EV Faast
F3
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okaya EV Faast Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Tyre View
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
185 mm160 mm
Length
1280 mm2015 mm
Height
710 mm1105 mm
Width
710 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm282 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
120-130 Km
Max Speed
65 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200 w-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2500 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Chassis
Steel WheelsDiamond
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Dual Spring Loaded7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, City and Sport-
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Clock
YesDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Walk Assist-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
DigitalYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Year-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,8201,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,9461,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
4,87410,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0053,546

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