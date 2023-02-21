In 2026 Okaya EV Faast or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Faast has a range of up to 120-160 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Faast vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison