|No Of Batteries
|1
|-
|Continious Power
|1200 w
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Self Start Only
|Reverse Assist
|Yes
|-
|Motor Power
|2500 w
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Chain Drive
|Emission Type
|BS6
|bs6
|Charging at Home
|Yes
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,06,730
|₹1,58,696
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹99,999
|₹1,34,800
|RTO
|₹1,500
|₹11,514
|Insurance
|₹5,231
|₹10,283
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,099
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,294
|₹3,410