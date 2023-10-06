In 2023 Okaya EV Faast or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Okaya EV Faast or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Faast has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less