Okaya EV Faast vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 Okaya EV Faast or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Faast
Okaya EV Faast
F3
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200 w-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
2500 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Emission Type
BS6BS6 Phase 2
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,06,7301,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,42,800
RTO
1,50011,794
Insurance
5,23113,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2943,603

    Latest News

    The MotoGP Edition of the Aerox 155 only gets cosmetic changes.
    Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition launched at 1.48 lakh
    6 Oct 2023
    Okaya EV has increased the pricing of its Faast F4, Faast F3, Faast F2B and Faast F2T electric scooters' pricing, owing to the FAME 2 subsidy reduction.
    Okaya electric scooters become pricier after FAME 2 subsidy cut. Know more
    3 Jun 2023
    Yamaha has made only cosmetic changes to the two-wheelers.
    Yamaha introduces 2023 Monster Energy Moto GP Edition line-up
    13 Sept 2023
    Okaya EV will offer the Motofaast electric scooter in five colour options.
    Okaya Moto Faast with 120 km of range to launch on 17th October. Check details
    14 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
    View all
     