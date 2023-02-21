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HomeCompare BikesFaast vs Apache RTR 160

Okaya EV Faast vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Okaya EV Faast or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Faast has a range of up to 120-160 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Faast vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Faast Apache rtr 160
BrandOkaya EVTVS
Price₹ 1.09 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Range120-160 km/charge-
Mileage-47 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Faast
Okaya EV Faast
F3
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Okaya EV Faast Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
185 mm180 mm
Length
1280 mm2085 mm
Height
710 mm1105 mm
Width
710 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm270 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
120-130 Km-
Max Speed
65 kmph107 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200 w-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2500 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Steel Wheels-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Dual Spring LoadedMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, City and SportRain,Sports,Urban
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Walk Assist(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
DigitalYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Year-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,8201,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,9461,12,190
RTO
08,975
Insurance
4,87411,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0052,850

Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter launched at 84,000
21 Feb 2023
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2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
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2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 launched with dual-channel ABS at 1.34 lakh
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Okaya Moto Faast with 120 km of range to launch on 17th October. Check details
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