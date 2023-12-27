In 2023 Okaya EV Faast or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Okaya EV Faast or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV Faast Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at 90,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Faast up to 130 km/charge and the Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less