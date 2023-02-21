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Okaya EV Faast vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Okaya EV Faast or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV Faast Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Faast up to 120-160 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Faast vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Faast Rv400
BrandOkaya EVRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.09 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range120-160 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh-
Charging Time4-5 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Faast
Okaya EV Faast
F3
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Okaya EV Faast Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right View
Front Indicator View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
185 mm215 mm
Length
1280 mm2156 mm
Height
710 mm1112 mm
Width
710 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
120-130 Km150 km
Max Speed
65 kmph85 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200 w-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
2500 W3000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Chassis
Steel WheelsLightweight Single cradle Frame
Front Suspension
TelescopicUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Dual Spring LoadedMonoshock(Adjustable)
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, City and SportEco, Normal and Sport
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Walk AssistAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
NoYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
DigitalYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Year-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,8201,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,9461,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
4,8745,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0053,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter launched at 84,000
21 Feb 2023
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Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
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10 Aug 2026
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
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Okaya Moto Faast with 120 km of range to launch on 17th October. Check details
14 Oct 2023
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