In 2023 Okaya EV ClassIQ or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV ClassIQ Price starts at 74,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 Price starts at 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of ClassIQ up to 70 km/charge and the V1 has a range of up to 165 km/charge.