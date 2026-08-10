In 2026 Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. ClassIQ [2023-2025] has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
ClassIQ [2023-2025] vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Classiq [2023-2025]
|Notte125
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 59,999
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-