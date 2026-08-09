In 2026 Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. ClassIQ [2023-2025] has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
ClassIQ [2023-2025] vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Classiq [2023-2025]
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 59,999
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-