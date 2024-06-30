In 2024 Okaya EV ClassIQ or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV ClassIQ Price starts at Rs. 74,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of ClassIQ up to 60-70 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
ClassIQ vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Classiq
|Saathi
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 74,500
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.