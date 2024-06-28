HT Auto
Okaya EV ClassIQ vs Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3

In 2024 Okaya EV ClassIQ or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV ClassIQ Price starts at Rs. 74,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of ClassIQ up to 60-70 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
ClassIQ vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Classiq Rafiki zl3
BrandOkaya EVTrinity Motors
Price₹ 74,500₹ 84,855
Range60-70 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

ClassIQ
Okaya EV ClassIQ
150+
₹74,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Rafiki ZL3
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Gold
₹84,855*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 w1 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
90 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Chassis
Steel Wheels-
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Eco-
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Eco Riding Mode-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
DigitalYes
Battery Warranty
3 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.4 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,54288,697
Ex-Showroom Price
74,50084,855
RTO
00
Insurance
4,5023,842
Accessories Charges
3,5400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7741,906

