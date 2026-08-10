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HomeCompare BikesClassIQ [2023-2025] vs Revolt RV300

Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of ClassIQ [2023-2025] up to 60-70 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
ClassIQ [2023-2025] vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Classiq [2023-2025] Revolt rv300
BrandOkaya EVRevolt Motors
Price₹ 59,999₹ 94,999
Range60-70 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.4 kWh60 V
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
ClassIQ [2023-2025]
Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025]
150+
₹59,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
90 mm240 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
60-70 km
Max Speed
25 Kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W1500 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Chassis
Steel WheelsLightweight Single cradle Frame
Rear Suspension
Spring LoadedAdjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
TelescopicUpside Down Forks
Features
Riding Modes
EcoYes
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Eco Riding ModeRiding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
DigitalYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.4 kWh60 V
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,43894,999
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99994,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4390
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3632,041

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