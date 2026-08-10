In 2026 Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 62,434 (ex-showroom price). Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
Racer [2020-2024] vs Gracy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Gracy
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 76,000
|₹ 62,434
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|8-10 Hours