In 2026 Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). The range of Racer [2020-2024] up to 70 km/charge and the Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
Racer [2020-2024] vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Eeva zx [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 76,000
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|70 km/charge
|60-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.