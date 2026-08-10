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HomeCompare BikesRacer [2020-2024] vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025]

Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] vs Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025]

In 2026 Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). The range of Racer [2020-2024] up to 70 km/charge and the Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
Racer [2020-2024] vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer [2020-2024] Eeva zx [2022-2025]
BrandOdysse ElectricZelio
Price₹ 76,000₹ 59,000
Range70 km/charge60-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity28 Ah28 Ah
Charging Time-6-8 hrs.

Filters
Racer [2020-2024]
Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024]
Lite
₹76,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Eeva ZX [2022-2025]
Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025]
28 Ah 48V
₹59,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

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Seat View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
1890 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm-
Height
1130 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm-
Width
710 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded hydraulic-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Anti Acceleration LockBattery Weight - 7 Kg, Parking Gear, Front Storage Space, Reverse Parking
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
28 Ah28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,00059,000
Ex-Showroom Price
76,00059,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6331,268

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