In 2026 Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer [2020-2024] up to 70 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
Racer [2020-2024] vs Shiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Shiga
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 76,000
|₹ 51,115
|Range
|70 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|60 V
|Charging Time
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