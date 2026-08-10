In 2026 Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer [2020-2024] up to 70 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
Racer [2020-2024] vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 76,000
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|70 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours