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HomeCompare BikesRacer [2020-2024] vs Yo Drift DX

Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] vs YObykes Yo Drift DX

In 2026 Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer [2020-2024] up to 70 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
Racer [2020-2024] vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer [2020-2024] Yo drift dx
BrandOdysse ElectricYObykes
Price₹ 76,000₹ 65,000
Range70 km/charge85 km/charge
Battery Capacity28 Ah-
Charging Time-10 Hours

Filters
Racer [2020-2024]
Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024]
Lite
₹76,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Yo Drift DX
YObykes Yo Drift DX
Drift STD
₹65,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Footspace View
Handle Bar View
Left View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
175 mm160 mm
Length
1890 mm1810 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1320 mm
Height
1130 mm1125 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm775 mm
Width
710 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1200 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded hydraulicSwing Arm with Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Anti Acceleration Lock-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
28 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,00068,520
Ex-Showroom Price
76,00065,000
RTO
00
Insurance
03,520
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6331,472

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