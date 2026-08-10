In 2026 Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (last recorded price). The range of Racer [2020-2024] up to 70 km/charge and the Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
Racer [2020-2024] vs Queen Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Queen
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 76,000
|₹ 46,800
|Range
|70 km/charge
|95-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.