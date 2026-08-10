In 2026 Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Viertric Mist Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price). The range of Racer [2020-2024] up to 70 km/charge and the Mist has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
Racer [2020-2024] vs Mist Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Mist
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Viertric
|Price
|₹ 76,000
|₹ 72,000
|Range
|70 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|26 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.