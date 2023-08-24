In 2024 Odysse Electric Racer or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Odysse Electric Racer or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Racer Price starts at 59,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at 39,990 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm & 6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Racer in 1 colour. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Racer has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 67 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less