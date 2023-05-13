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HomeCompare BikesRacer [2020-2024] vs Radeon

Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] vs TVS Radeon

In 2026 Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Racer [2020-2024] vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer [2020-2024] Radeon
BrandOdysse ElectricTVS
Price₹ 76,000₹ 55,100
Range70 km/charge-
Mileage-73.68 kmpl
Battery Capacity28 Ah-
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Racer [2020-2024]
Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024]
Lite
₹76,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Radeon
TVS Radeon
All Black Edition
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Left View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
175 mm180 mm
Length
1890 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1265 mm
Height
1130 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm-
Width
710 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded hydraulic5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber with arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic oil damped
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Anti Acceleration LockPillion Grabrail With Carrier, Unbreakable Turn Signal Mounting, Full Chrome Metal Exhaust, High Performance Dura Grip Tyres
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
28 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,00064,536
Ex-Showroom Price
76,00055,100
RTO
03,306
Insurance
06,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6331,387

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