HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesRacer vs Rafiki ZL3

Odysse Electric Racer vs Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3

In 2024 Odysse Electric Racer or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Racer Price starts at Rs. 59,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 70 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer in 1 colour.
Racer vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Rafiki zl3
BrandOdysse ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 59,500₹ 84,855
Range70 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
Racer
Odysse Electric Racer
Lite
₹76,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rafiki ZL3
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Gold
₹84,855*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1200 W1 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
1890 mm-
Wheelbase
1320 mm-
Height
1130 mm-
Saddle Height
810 mm-
Width
710 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded hydraulic-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Anti Acceleration Lock-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
28 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,00088,697
Ex-Showroom Price
76,00084,855
RTO
00
Insurance
03,842
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6331,906

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Tata Altroz Racer is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.49 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh and is offered across three trim levels
    2024 Tata Altroz Racer drive review: A racer in a tuxedo
    17 Jun 2024
    Tata Altroz Racer comes as a sportier avatar of the Altroz premium hatchback and it competes with rivals such as Hyundai i20 N Line.
    Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Which hot hatch to choose
    10 Jun 2024
    Tata Altroz Racer makes a good case where an automatic transmission can be offered alongside the existing six-speed manual gearbox.
    Why Tata Altroz Racer hatchback needs an automatic transmission?
    20 Jun 2024
    The Tata Altroz is now available in two new trims and an updated top-spec variant
    Tata Altroz updated with more features, two new variants, priced from 9 lakh
    7 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    View all
     