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HomeCompare BikesRacer [2020-2024] vs Mitra

Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] vs Trinity Motors Mitra

In 2026 Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (last recorded price). The range of Racer [2020-2024] up to 70 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
Racer [2020-2024] vs Mitra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer [2020-2024] Mitra
BrandOdysse ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 76,000₹ 73,999
Range70 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity28 Ah48 V
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
Racer [2020-2024]
Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024]
Lite
₹76,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Mitra
Trinity Motors Mitra
Silver
₹73,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
1890 mm-
Wheelbase
1320 mm-
Height
1130 mm-
Saddle Height
810 mm-
Width
710 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1200 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded hydraulic-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Anti Acceleration Lock-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
28 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,00082,026
Ex-Showroom Price
76,00073,999
RTO
05,919
Insurance
02,108
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6331,763

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