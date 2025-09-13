In 2026 Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour. Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Racer [2020-2024] vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Avenis
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 76,000
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-