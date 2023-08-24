Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesRacer vs Electrica

Odysse Electric Racer vs Raftaar Electrica

In 2024 Odysse Electric Racer or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
Racer
Odysse Electric Racer
STD
₹59,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Electrica
Raftaar Electrica
STD
₹48,540*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1200 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70 km/charge100 km/charge
Max Speed
45 kmph95 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,50048,540
Ex-Showroom Price
59,50048,540
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2781,043

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Ola Adventure concept could be christened the M1 Adventure upon launch scheduled in 2024
    Ola Electric trademarks M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure & M1 Cyber Racer e-motorcycle names
    24 Aug 2023
    The Zontes GK350 has a neo-retro design whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has a retro cafe racer design.
    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Check price, specs and features
    3 May 2023
    Neev Motorcycles made cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to this Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.
    This customized Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will grab your attention
    8 Apr 2023
    The Honda WR-V Racer edition is a one-off creation and brings sporty look to the subcompact SUV
    GIIAS 2023: Sportier new-gen Honda WR-V Racer edition showcased in Indonesia
    17 Aug 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
     