In 2024 Odysse Electric Racer or Okaya EV Freedum choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Racer Price starts at 59,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Freedum Price starts at 74,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 70 km/charge and the Freedum has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer in 1 colour.