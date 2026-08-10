In 2026 Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer [2020-2024] up to 70 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Racer [2020-2024] vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Hawk
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 76,000
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|70 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|-