In 2026 Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer [2020-2024] up to 70 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
Racer [2020-2024] vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer [2020-2024]
|E2go
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 76,000
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|70 km/charge
|60-130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours