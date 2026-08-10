In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). The range of Hawk up to 70-170 km/charge and the Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Hawk vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hawk
|Eeva zx [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|70-170 km/charge
|60-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.