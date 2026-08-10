In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Hawk up to 70-170 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
Hawk vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hawk
|O3
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|70-170 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|-
|Charging Time
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