In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or Viertric Eagle choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Eagle Price starts at Rs. 70,095 (last recorded price). The range of Hawk up to 70-170 km/charge and the Eagle has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Hawk vs Eagle Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hawk
|Eagle
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Viertric
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 70,095
|Range
|70-170 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|26 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.