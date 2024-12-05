In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Hawk up to 70-170 km/charge and the V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Hawk vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hawk
|V1 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Vida
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|70-170 km/charge
|165 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|3.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours 55 Minutes