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HomeCompare BikesHawk vs V1 [2022-2024]

Odysse Electric Hawk vs Vida V1 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Hawk up to 70-170 km/charge and the V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Hawk vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hawk V1 [2022-2024]
BrandOdysse ElectricVida
Price₹ 73,999₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range70-170 km/charge165 km/charge
Battery Capacity28 Ah3.44 kWh
Charging Time-5 Hours 55 Minutes

Filters
Hawk
Odysse Electric Hawk
Hawk STD
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V1 [2022-2024]
Vida V1 [2022-2024]
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Odysse Electric Hawk Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Right View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
200 mm155 mm
Length
1900 mm-
Wheelbase
1380 mm1301 mm
Height
1130 mm-
Saddle Height
830 mm780 mm
Width
730 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-100/80-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Torque
44 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1800 W6000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded hydraulicMonoshock Absorber
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Anti Theft Lock, Music SystemDocument Storage, Parking Assistance, Emergency Alert, Follow me headlamp, Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Sports | Custom, Vida Cloud, 4g Connectivity, Track My Bike, Remote Immobilisation, SOS Alert and Button
Display
Yes7 Inch, TFT, Touchscreen
Battery Capacity
28 Ah3.44 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,9991,07,806
Ex-Showroom Price
73,9991,02,700
RTO
00
Insurance
05,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5902,317
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Easy to rideRemovable batteries

Cons

Build quality

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