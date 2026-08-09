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Odysse Electric Hawk vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Hawk engine makes power and torque 1800 W & 44 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Hawk vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hawk Urban club 125
BrandOdysse ElectricVespa
Price₹ 73,999₹ 91,259
Range70-170 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity28 Ah-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Hawk
Odysse Electric Hawk
Hawk STD
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Odysse Electric Hawk Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Suspension View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Side Indicator View
Mirror View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg130 kg
Ground Clearance
200 mm155 mm
Length
1900 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm1290 mm
Height
1130 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm770 mm
Width
730 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-100/80-12Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Torque
44 Nm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1800 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded hydraulicDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Anti Theft Lock, Music SystemAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
28 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,9991,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
73,99994,821
RTO
07,585
Insurance
06,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5902,339

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