In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Hawk engine makes power and torque 1800 W & 44 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Hawk vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hawk
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|70-170 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-