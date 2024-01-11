In 2024 Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at 93,470 (last recorded price). Odysse Electric Hawk engine makes power and torque 1800 W & 44 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Odysse Electric Hawk has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less