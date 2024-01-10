In 2024 Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at 57,877 (last recorded price).
Odysse Electric Hawk engine makes power and torque 1800 W & 44 Nm.
On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively.
Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours.
TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours.
Odysse Electric Hawk has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
