In 2024 Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at 52,915 (ex-showroom price). Odysse Electric Hawk engine makes power and torque 1800 W & 44 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm & 6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Odysse Electric Hawk has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less