|Max Torque
|44 Nm
|8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Power
|1800 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Chain Drive
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|45 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹73,999
|₹71,882
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹73,999
|₹61,242
|RTO
|₹0
|₹4,899
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹5,741
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,590
|₹1,545