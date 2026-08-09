In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Hawk engine makes power and torque 1800 W & 44 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Hawk vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hawk
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|70-170 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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