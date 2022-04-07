|Max Torque
|44 Nm
|140 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Push Button Start
|Motor Power
|1800 W
|4.4 kW
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Hub Motor
|Range
|70 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Max Speed
|45 kmph
|78 kmph
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Yes
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹73,999
|₹1,00,777
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹73,999
|₹1,00,777
|RTO
|₹0
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,590
|₹2,166