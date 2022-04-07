|Max Torque
|44 Nm
|14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Self Start Only
|Motor Power
|1800 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Chain Drive
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|45 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹73,999
|₹1,24,743
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹73,999
|₹1,07,315
|RTO
|₹0
|₹8,585
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹8,843
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,590
|₹2,681