In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or Tunwal TEM G33 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). The range of Hawk up to 70-170 km/charge and the TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Hawk vs TEM G33 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hawk
|Tem g33
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 92,000
|Range
|70-170 km/charge
|75-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|1.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.