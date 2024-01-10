In 2024 Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 48V Price starts at 49,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Odysse Electric Hawk up to 70 km/charge and the Sport 63 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 48V in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less